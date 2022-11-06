NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 43.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

