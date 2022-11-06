Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

