Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oak Street Health Price Performance
Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.32.
Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health
In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199,240 shares of company stock valued at $203,934,431 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.