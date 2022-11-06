Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199,240 shares of company stock valued at $203,934,431 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

