OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,562 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

QUAL opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33.

