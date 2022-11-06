OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,001,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,301,000 after acquiring an additional 423,110 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ESGU stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

