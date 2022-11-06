OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,065 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

