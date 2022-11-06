OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $200,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 16.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 20.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

