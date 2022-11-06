OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $6,603,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2,934.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $486,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

