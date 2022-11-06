OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 28,043 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

