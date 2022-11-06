OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 505,239 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
