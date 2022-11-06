OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,786 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RJI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

