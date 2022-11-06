OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

