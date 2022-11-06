OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QFIN stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

