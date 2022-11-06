OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Galapagos stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

