OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000.

DFAU opened at $26.71 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

