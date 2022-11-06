OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJN – Get Rating) by 545.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.94% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return Price Performance

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

