OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVAL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

