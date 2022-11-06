OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Trueshares Structured Outcome has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

