OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Price Performance
Shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Trueshares Structured Outcome has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $35.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (JULZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.