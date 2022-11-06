OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.10% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

IPOS stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

