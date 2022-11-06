OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 46.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DMAY opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

