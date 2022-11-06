OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 52,638 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,638 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 1,252.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Trading Up 1.3 %

XDAP opened at $24.26 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.