OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Insider Activity

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.