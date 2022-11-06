OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICOW. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

