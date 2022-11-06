OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 117,165 shares during the last quarter.

IDX opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

