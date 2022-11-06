OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUFF opened at $33.62 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.