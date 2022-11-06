Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 1,005.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

