Oppenheimer Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Eaton

ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

