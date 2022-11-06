Oppenheimer Comments on Sony Group Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

