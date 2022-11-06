Oppenheimer Weighs in on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synaptics’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

