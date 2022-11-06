Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ouster stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 263.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ouster will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 247,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

