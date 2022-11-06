Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.