Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

