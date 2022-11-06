Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $83.92 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

