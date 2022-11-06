Paramount Global Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

