Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $298.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

