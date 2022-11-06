Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 610.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSN opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

