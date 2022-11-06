Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $263.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 26.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Paylocity by 652.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

