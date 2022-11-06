PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $230.97. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

