PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Increased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

