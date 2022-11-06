Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 9,457 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $170.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.