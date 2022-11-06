Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PEI stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485,869 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
