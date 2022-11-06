Pfizer Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

PFE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

