Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 139,238 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 643.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,238 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in News by 571.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 77.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

