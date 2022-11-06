Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 142,868 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9,467.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,377 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,868 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.1% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,041 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

