Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 26,151 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

