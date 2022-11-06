Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

