Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

SLG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.