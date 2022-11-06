Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 31,260 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 175,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Celanese Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

