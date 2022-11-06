Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 50,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

