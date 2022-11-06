Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $239.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

